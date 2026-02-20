Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Guardian Exposure Map is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Guardare. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud
Enterprise security teams managing routing and network policy across AWS, on-premises, and secondary cloud providers need Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud to catch misconfigurations that span infrastructure layers most CSPM tools ignore. Its network digital twin models hop-by-hop paths across hybrid environments and validates intent through automated policy checks, directly covering NIST ID.AM and PR.IR control families that point-in-time cloud inventory tools leave incomplete. Skip this if your architecture is single-cloud or if you need application-layer visibility; Forward's strength is infrastructure-layer topology and routing mistake detection, not workload compliance or data exposure scanning.
Startups and SMBs that need immediate visibility into what's actually connected to their network will get real value from Guardian Exposure Map; it finds rogue devices and maps topology faster than manual inventory work, which directly addresses the ID.AM asset management gap most small teams face. The tool runs on-premises across Windows, macOS, Linux, and mobile endpoints without requiring cloud infrastructure or agents, making deployment frictionless in heterogeneous environments. Skip this if you need vulnerability remediation workflows or integration with your existing ticketing system; Guardian Exposure Map stops at discovery and risk ranking, leaving the actual patching to you.
Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance.
Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization
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Common questions about comparing Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud vs Guardian Exposure Map for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud: Network digital twin for hybrid/multi-cloud visibility & security compliance. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots..
Guardian Exposure Map: Free tool for network asset discovery, topology mapping, and risk visualization. built by Guardare. Core capabilities include Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud differentiates with Hop-by-hop network visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Network digital twin modeling of physical, virtual, and cloud infrastructure, Continuous security policy compliance monitoring and auditing with historical snapshots. Guardian Exposure Map differentiates with Network device discovery and identification, Open port scanning and service detection, Operating system and software version detection.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud is developed by Forward Networks. Guardian Exposure Map is developed by Guardare. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Forward Enterprise for Multi-cloud and Guardian Exposure Map serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Topology, Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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