Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing scattered brand abuse across social platforms, dark web listings, and counterfeit marketplaces should pick Fortra Brand Protection because it consolidates monitoring and takedown workflows that would otherwise require five separate vendor contracts. The platform covers the full NIST supply chain risk and adverse event analysis cycle, meaning you get detection and response tied together rather than alerts you'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is internal threat intelligence or you need deep integration with your existing SIEM; Fortra's strength is external threat surface, not endpoint correlation.

Brand protection teams at mid-market and enterprise companies should pick Kaduu Domain Monitoring Solution if typosquatting and visual lookalike domains consistently slip past your current controls. The platform generates 30,000-70,000 domain variations per monitoring cycle and pairs that with AI-based logo detection and OCR analysis, catching spoofs that keyword-only monitoring misses. The automated takedown capability matters here; you're not just alerting on threats, you're closing them without waiting for legal or DNS teams to move. Skip this if your priority is phishing response time in the inbox rather than preventing the domains from existing in the first place.