Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiWeb is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fortinet. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should start with FortiWeb; its machine learning-driven API discovery and automated policy generation handle the schema chaos that manual WAF rules can't touch. The hybrid deployment model and integrated FortiGate/FortiSandbox ecosystem mean you're not bolting on a standalone tool to your existing Fortinet stack. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade forensics or post-incident recovery workflows; FortiWeb is built for continuous monitoring and threat detection, not investigation depth.
SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks
Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiWeb vs Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Fortinet FortiWeb: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation..
Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP: Cloud-native WAAP protecting web apps & APIs against OWASP Top 10 & threats. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiWeb differentiates with OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP differentiates with OWASP Top 10 protection, API threat protection, Credential stuffing and brute force prevention.
Fortinet FortiWeb is developed by Fortinet. Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiWeb and Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover DDOS, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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