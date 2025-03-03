Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should start with FortiWeb; its machine learning-driven API discovery and automated policy generation handle the schema chaos that manual WAF rules can't touch. The hybrid deployment model and integrated FortiGate/FortiSandbox ecosystem mean you're not bolting on a standalone tool to your existing Fortinet stack. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade forensics or post-incident recovery workflows; FortiWeb is built for continuous monitoring and threat detection, not investigation depth.

Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP

SMB and mid-market teams protecting APIs in Kubernetes environments should pick Wallarm Cloud-Native WAAP for its native container deployment and real-time API-layer threat detection, which catches request-level attacks that perimeter WAFs miss. The hybrid SaaS model means you're not managing infrastructure, and NIST DE.CM and DE.AE coverage confirms continuous monitoring and incident characterization are built in, not bolted on. Skip this if your primary concern is DDoS mitigation at scale or you need advanced threat intelligence feeds; Wallarm's Layer 7 DDoS protection works for standard volumetric attacks, but it's not a replacement for a dedicated DDoS scrubbing service.