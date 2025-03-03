Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should start with FortiWeb; its machine learning-driven API discovery and automated policy generation handle the schema chaos that manual WAF rules can't touch. The hybrid deployment model and integrated FortiGate/FortiSandbox ecosystem mean you're not bolting on a standalone tool to your existing Fortinet stack. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade forensics or post-incident recovery workflows; FortiWeb is built for continuous monitoring and threat detection, not investigation depth.

Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions

Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for its automated malware remediation; you get daily scanning with removal built in, not just alerts you have to action manually. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities through its WAF and includes DDoS protection across 44+ global data centers, so you're not buying point solutions. The honest constraint is detection-heavy architecture with weaker incident recovery capabilities; if you need sophisticated post-breach forensics or extended threat hunting, you'll layer in separate tools.