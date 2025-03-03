Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiWeb is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by Fortinet. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions is a commercial cloud web application and api protection tool by sectigo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud web application and api protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams protecting APIs alongside traditional web applications should start with FortiWeb; its machine learning-driven API discovery and automated policy generation handle the schema chaos that manual WAF rules can't touch. The hybrid deployment model and integrated FortiGate/FortiSandbox ecosystem mean you're not bolting on a standalone tool to your existing Fortinet stack. Skip this if you need SIEM-grade forensics or post-incident recovery workflows; FortiWeb is built for continuous monitoring and threat detection, not investigation depth.
Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions
Startups and SMBs with limited security staff should pick Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for its automated malware remediation; you get daily scanning with removal built in, not just alerts you have to action manually. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities through its WAF and includes DDoS protection across 44+ global data centers, so you're not buying point solutions. The honest constraint is detection-heavy architecture with weaker incident recovery capabilities; if you need sophisticated post-breach forensics or extended threat hunting, you'll layer in separate tools.
WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks
Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiWeb vs Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions for your cloud web application and api protection needs.
Fortinet FortiWeb: WAF protecting web apps and APIs from OWASP Top 10, bots, and DDoS attacks. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation..
Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions: Website security platform with malware scanning, WAF, CDN, and DDoS protection. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection..
Both serve the Cloud Web Application and API Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiWeb differentiates with OWASP Top 10 threat protection, Machine learning-based anomaly detection, Zero-day attack detection and mitigation. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions differentiates with Daily malware scanning and automated removal, Web Application Firewall with OWASP Top 10 protection, DDoS protection.
Fortinet FortiWeb is developed by Fortinet. Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions is developed by sectigo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiWeb and Sectigo SiteLock Website Protection Solutions serve similar Cloud Web Application and API Protection use cases: both are Cloud Web Application and API Protection tools, both cover WAF, DDOS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox