Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fortinet FortiAI is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Fortinet. Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Varonis. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams already running Fortinet infrastructure will see immediate payoff from FortiAI because it closes the detection-to-response gap without adding isolated tooling. The platform covers seven NIST CSF 2.0 functions across risk assessment, continuous monitoring, and incident analysis while automating alert triage and policy execution, which matters when your SOC is understaffed. Skip this if you need a standalone threat intelligence feed or you're not invested in the Fortinet ecosystem; FortiAI is built to amplify what you already have running, not replace it.
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security
Enterprise security teams investigating email-based incidents will get real value from Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security because it cuts investigation time by letting analysts query threat data in plain language instead of learning syntax. The tool covers four of six NIST CSF 2.0 Respond functions, with particular strength in incident analysis and root cause identification across your Microsoft 365 or Google Workspace environment. Skip this if you need broader endpoint or network detection; Athena is deliberately email-focused and assumes you already have detection tools feeding alerts into the platform.
AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection
AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis
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Common questions about comparing Fortinet FortiAI vs Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security for your ai threat detection needs.
Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..
Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security: AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Natural language security queries, AI-assisted incident investigation, Alert root cause analysis..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fortinet FortiAI differentiates with Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage. Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security differentiates with Natural language security queries, AI-assisted incident investigation, Alert root cause analysis.
Fortinet FortiAI is developed by Fortinet. Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security is developed by Varonis. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fortinet FortiAI integrates with FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiSandbox, FortiNDR, FortiWeb and 9 more. Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security integrates with Azure OpenAI, Microsoft 365, AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Fortinet FortiAI and Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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