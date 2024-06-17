Fortinet FortiAI: AI-powered security platform for threat detection, automation, and AI protection. built by Fortinet. Core capabilities include Real-time threat intelligence and blocking of emerging threats, Contextual risk assessment and prioritization, Detection of unauthorized AI usage..

Varonis Athena AI-Native Email Security: AI-powered security assistant for investigations, incident response & analysis. built by Varonis. Core capabilities include Natural language security queries, AI-assisted incident investigation, Alert root cause analysis..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.