Foresiet Xtreme: AI-driven digital risk protection platform with real-time monitoring. built by Foresiet. Core capabilities include Risk-Infused Threat Intelligence (RITI), Digital risk rating for organizations and third-party vendors, Brand protection with typo squatting and rogue website detection..

Memcyco Real-time Digital Risk Protection: Real-time digital impersonation detection and ATO prevention platform. built by Memcyco. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of website impersonation attempts and attacks, Identification of users who clicked links to fake sites or entered sensitive data, Device DNA technology for continuous user access while blocking threat actors..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.