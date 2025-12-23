Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Flyingduck. Safety Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Safety. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing sprawling open source dependencies across multiple repositories will get the most from Safety Platform because its reachability analysis actually tells you which vulnerabilities matter instead of drowning you in noise. The platform handles EO 14028 and NIS2 compliance reporting natively, which saves weeks of manual audit work if those mandates apply to you. Skip this if you need a single tool covering container runtime security or infrastructure scanning; Safety Platform is supply chain focused and stays in its lane.
SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities
Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management vs Safety Platform for your software composition analysis needs.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management: SBOM management platform for tracking dependencies and vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories..
Safety Platform: Vulnerability management & compliance platform for open source supply chains. built by Safety. Core capabilities include Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management differentiates with Global SBOM search across multiple projects, Direct and transitive dependency identification, Multi-project SBOM generation within single repositories. Safety Platform differentiates with Full dependency inventory across environments, Real-time vulnerability status monitoring, Severity, exploitability, and reachability analysis.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management is developed by Flyingduck. Safety Platform is developed by Safety. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Comprehensive SBOM Management and Safety Platform serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Supply Chain Security, Dependency Scanning, SBOM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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