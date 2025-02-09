Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.