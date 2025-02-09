Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is a commercial static application security testing tool by ZeroPath. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Startups and mid-market teams shipping fast will see the most value in ZeroPath AI-Native SAST because it catches logic flaws and authorization bypasses that pattern-matching SAST tools miss, then generates actual pull request fixes instead of leaving developers with a ticket backlog. Sub-60 second PR scanning and support for 15+ languages means you won't slow down your deployment cadence. Skip this if you need mature CSPM or runtime detection; ZeroPath is narrowly focused on what happens before code ships.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs ZeroPath AI-Native SAST for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
ZeroPath AI-Native SAST: AI-powered SAST tool for detecting vulnerabilities in application code. built by ZeroPath. Core capabilities include Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST differentiates with Source-to-sink taint analysis for tracking untrusted data, Business logic and authentication flaw detection, IDOR and authorization bypass detection.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. ZeroPath AI-Native SAST is developed by ZeroPath. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and ZeroPath AI-Native SAST serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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