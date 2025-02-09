Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

Whispers

Developers and AppSec teams running lean, credential-focused scanning will find Whispers useful for the specific job it does: parsing code repositories to surface hardcoded secrets and dangerous function calls before they reach production. The free pricing and 492 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among open-source and startup teams who need friction-free scanning without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need integration with your existing SAST platform or remediation workflows; Whispers is a point tool that finds problems but assumes your team owns the handoff to fix them.