Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

validator.js

Frontend and Node.js developers embedding input validation into their applications will find validator.js indispensable for catching malformed data before it reaches business logic; the library's 23,758 GitHub stars reflect years of real-world hardening by thousands of teams. It sanitizes and validates strings across 50+ formats (emails, URLs, credit cards, phone numbers) with minimal dependencies, making it fast to integrate into existing codebases without bloat. Skip this if you're looking for a runtime WAF or SAST scanner that catches injection flaws in your code; validator.js is hygiene at the boundary, not vulnerability detection.