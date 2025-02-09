Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by The Code Registry. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence
M&A teams and enterprise security leaders conducting vendor diligence will get the most from The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence because it replaces weeks of manual code review with automated scanning across 4,000+ security rules and gives you a cost-to-replicate valuation,something no competitor bundles with vulnerability detection. The platform maps directly to NIST GV.SC (supply chain risk) and ID.AM (asset inventory), which matters when you're assessing acquisition targets' dependency chains and code debt before close. Skip this if you need real-time runtime protection or continuous DevSecOps integration into your build pipeline; The Code Registry is built for snapshot audits, not CI/CD gates.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence: AI-powered code analysis platform for technical due diligence and audits. built by The Code Registry. Core capabilities include Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence differentiates with Automated codebase scanning across multiple repositories, Security vulnerability detection against 4,000+ rules, Third-party dependency and open source component analysis.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence is developed by The Code Registry. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and The Code Registry Technical Due Diligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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