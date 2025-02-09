Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.