Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Subresource Integrity (SRI) is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Subresource Integrity (SRI) for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Subresource Integrity (SRI): A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Subresource Integrity (SRI) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial while Subresource Integrity (SRI) is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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