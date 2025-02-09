Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

StaCoAn

Mobile app security teams with limited budgets should pick StaCoAn for its zero-cost entry into static analysis without sacrificing core vulnerability detection across iOS and Android codebases. The 854 GitHub stars and active community maintenance signal sustained real-world use, particularly where development teams need to shift left without vendor licensing friction. This is not the tool for organizations that require integration with enterprise CI/CD orchestration or demand vendor SLAs; StaCoAn excels when your constraint is developer adoption and code-level visibility, not platform consolidation.