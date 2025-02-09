Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is a commercial static application security testing tool by Software Improvement Group. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in technical debt across sprawling codebases will get the most from Software Improvement Group Sigrid® because it actually quantifies maintainability against a 400-billion-line benchmarking database, turning vague "code quality" into actionable risk scores. The platform maps to NIST ID.RA and GV.SC, meaning it strengthens both your internal risk assessment and your ability to govern third-party dependencies before they become supply chain liabilities. Skip this if you need runtime application security or vulnerability patching; Sigrid® stops at analysis and architectural visibility, not remediation orchestration or deployment controls.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Software Improvement Group Sigrid® for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Software Improvement Group Sigrid®: Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis. built by Software Improvement Group. Core capabilities include Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence differentiates with Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® differentiates with Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Software Improvement Group Sigrid® is developed by Software Improvement Group. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Software Improvement Group Sigrid® serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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