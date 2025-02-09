Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Software Improvement Group Sigrid®: Software portfolio governance platform for code quality and security analysis. built by Software Improvement Group. Core capabilities include Source code analysis and benchmarking against 400B+ lines of code database, Continuous security vulnerability scanning with severity-based prioritization, Code quality and maintainability assessment for technical debt identification..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.