Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Securibench Micro is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Security teams evaluating static analysis tools need a way to measure which SAST vendors actually catch vulnerabilities instead of relying on marketing claims, and Securibench Micro gives you that benchmark. The test suite includes 26 vulnerable web application cases designed specifically to expose gaps in commercial scanners, letting you run controlled comparisons before buying. Skip this if you need production-ready security controls; Securibench Micro is a testing harness for procurement decisions, not a tool you deploy into CI/CD.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Securibench Micro for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Securibench Micro: A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Securibench Micro serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial while Securibench Micro is Free, Securibench Micro is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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