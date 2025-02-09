Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Securibench Micro: A collection of vulnerable web application test cases designed to benchmark and evaluate the effectiveness of static security analyzers and penetration testing tools..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.