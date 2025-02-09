Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. RandomLib is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Developers embedding cryptographic operations into applications need RandomLib for its lightweight, dependency-free random number generation that actually meets security strength requirements without bloating build artifacts. The 841 GitHub stars reflect adoption by teams that have tested it against NIST SP 800-90B standards for entropy quality. Skip this if you're looking for a secrets management platform or key rotation service; RandomLib is a primitive, not a system, and it assumes you know where randomness belongs in your threat model.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs RandomLib for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
RandomLib: A library for generating random numbers and strings of various strengths, useful in security contexts..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. RandomLib is open-source with 841 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and RandomLib serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial while RandomLib is Free, RandomLib is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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