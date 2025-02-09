Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

PHP developers and teams building applications that need password hashing without external dependencies should use Portable PHP password hashing framework; it's public domain code that runs anywhere PHP runs, eliminating vendor lock-in and deployment friction on shared hosting or legacy infrastructure. The framework implements bcrypt and phpass algorithms, giving you proven cryptographic primitives without requiring newer PHP versions or system libraries. Skip this if your team is already standardized on PHP 7.2+ password_hash() functions or using a larger identity platform; this framework solves a narrower problem for shops stuck on older PHP or needing maximum portability across fragmented hosting environments.