Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Portable PHP password hashing framework is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
PHP developers and teams building applications that need password hashing without external dependencies should use Portable PHP password hashing framework; it's public domain code that runs anywhere PHP runs, eliminating vendor lock-in and deployment friction on shared hosting or legacy infrastructure. The framework implements bcrypt and phpass algorithms, giving you proven cryptographic primitives without requiring newer PHP versions or system libraries. Skip this if your team is already standardized on PHP 7.2+ password_hash() functions or using a larger identity platform; this framework solves a narrower problem for shops stuck on older PHP or needing maximum portability across fragmented hosting environments.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Portable PHP password hashing framework for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Portable PHP password hashing framework: A portable public domain password hashing framework for PHP applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Portable PHP password hashing framework serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial while Portable PHP password hashing framework is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox