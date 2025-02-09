Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. password_compat is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
PHP developers maintaining legacy applications need password_compat to backport modern password hashing functions to older PHP versions without rewriting authentication logic. With 2,135 GitHub stars and active maintenance, it's the standard for teams running PHP 5.3–5.4 that can't upgrade immediately but must implement bcrypt or argon2 hashing. Skip this if you're on PHP 5.5 or later; the native password functions are built in and don't require a compatibility layer.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions.
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs password_compat for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
password_compat: A library for forward compatibility with PHP password functions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. password_compat is open-source with 2,135 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and password_compat serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial while password_compat is Free, password_compat is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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