Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

Olympix Security Tools: Proactive security tools for identifying & fixing code vulnerabilities in real-time. built by olympix. Core capabilities include Static code analysis for vulnerability detection, Real-time vulnerability flagging on code changes, Mutation testing for test coverage strengthening..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.