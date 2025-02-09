Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

NoPP

JavaScript-heavy frontend teams shipping to untrusted environments should use NoPP if prototype pollution is a recurring finding in your threat model. The tool does one thing well: object freezing stops the attack vector cold, and it's free, so friction to adoption is minimal. Skip it if your codebase doesn't frequently expose object mutation as an attack surface, or if you need SAST scanning across your full stack; NoPP is a surgical fix, not a vulnerability scanner.