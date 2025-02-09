Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Linx is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
Frontend security teams hunting for hidden API endpoints and third-party dependencies buried in obfuscated JavaScript will find Linx invaluable; it does one thing well,extracting invisible links that standard static scanners miss,and costs nothing to try. With 214 GitHub stars and a free model, it's proven useful enough for developers to adopt without procurement, making it ideal for teams bootstrapping their own SAST workflows. Skip this if you need browser-based exploitation testing or DAST capabilities; Linx is strictly a reconnaissance tool for what's actually hiding in your compiled frontend code.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files
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Common questions about comparing Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence vs Linx for your static application security testing needs.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Linx: A tool that reveals invisible links within JavaScript files..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is developed by Flyingduck. Linx is open-source with 214 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence and Linx serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial while Linx is Free, Linx is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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