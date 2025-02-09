Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

Linx

Frontend security teams hunting for hidden API endpoints and third-party dependencies buried in obfuscated JavaScript will find Linx invaluable; it does one thing well,extracting invisible links that standard static scanners miss,and costs nothing to try. With 214 GitHub stars and a free model, it's proven useful enough for developers to adopt without procurement, making it ideal for teams bootstrapping their own SAST workflows. Skip this if you need browser-based exploitation testing or DAST capabilities; Linx is strictly a reconnaissance tool for what's actually hiding in your compiled frontend code.