Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.

Keyscope

DevOps and security teams hunting leaked credentials in their codebase or infrastructure need Keyscope because it validates secrets across 30+ providers in a single pass, cutting through the noise of false positives that plague generic secret scanners. The tool runs free and exports findings to JSON or CSV, letting you integrate it directly into CI/CD without licensing friction. Skip this if you need post-detection remediation workflows or automated secret rotation; Keyscope finds and validates, then stops.