Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..

GrammaTech Bug-Injector: Generates test cases by injecting known bugs into code for testing DevSecOps. built by GrammaTech. Core capabilities include Injects known bug templates into real-world code, Generates test cases on demand for specific bug types, Provides triggering inputs for each injected bug..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.