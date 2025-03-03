Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.

Veracode Application Risk Management Platform

Development teams shipping code faster than their security can review it should start with Veracode Application Risk Management Platform, which catches vulnerabilities in both traditional and AI-generated code before merge through real-time IDE feedback and automated remediation. Static analysis across 100+ languages, SCA for open-source risk, and CI/CD pipeline integration mean security findings land where developers actually work, not in a separate portal they'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or if you need a platform that equally strong on supply chain risk governance as it is on vulnerability detection; Veracode prioritizes finding and fixing code flaws over the compliance and policy enforcement piece.