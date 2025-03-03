Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is a commercial application security posture management tool by Fluid Attacks. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is a commercial application security posture management tool by Veracode. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best application security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking
Teams that need to close the gap between automated scanning and actual exploitability should choose Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking for its hybrid model: AI-powered SAST, DAST, and SCA paired with certified pentesters who validate findings in real environments. The combination directly addresses NIST ID.RA Risk Assessment by separating signal from noise; organizations report substantially lower false positive rates than pure automation, which means developers actually fix vulnerabilities instead of ignoring them. Skip this if your mandate is supply chain risk management or you need deep SBOM compliance; Fluid Attacks prioritizes code and runtime posture over third-party dependency governance.
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform
Development teams shipping code faster than their security can review it should start with Veracode Application Risk Management Platform, which catches vulnerabilities in both traditional and AI-generated code before merge through real-time IDE feedback and automated remediation. Static analysis across 100+ languages, SCA for open-source risk, and CI/CD pipeline integration mean security findings land where developers actually work, not in a separate portal they'll ignore. Skip this if your primary concern is runtime threat detection or if you need a platform that equally strong on supply chain risk governance as it is on vulnerability detection; Veracode prioritizes finding and fixing code flaws over the compliance and policy enforcement piece.
AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting
Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code
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Common questions about comparing Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking vs Veracode Application Risk Management Platform for your application security posture management needs.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking: AI-powered AppSec platform combining automated testing with pentesting. built by Fluid Attacks. Core capabilities include AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform..
Veracode Application Risk Management Platform: Application risk mgmt platform securing AI-generated & traditional code. built by Veracode. Core capabilities include Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages..
Both serve the Application Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking differentiates with AI-powered automated security testing (SAST, DAST, SCA), Manual penetration testing by certified security experts, Centralized vulnerability management platform. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform differentiates with Static analysis across 100+ languages and frameworks, Software composition analysis for open-source vulnerabilities, Package Firewall to block malicious packages.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking is developed by Fluid Attacks. Veracode Application Risk Management Platform is developed by Veracode. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fluid Attacks Continuous Hacking and Veracode Application Risk Management Platform serve similar Application Security Posture Management use cases: both are Application Security Posture Management tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, SCA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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