Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FlowDroid is a free static application security testing tool. Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is a commercial static application security testing tool by Flyingduck. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams auditing Android applications for data exfiltration vulnerabilities will get real value from FlowDroid's taint analysis, which tracks sensitive data flow across method calls and lifecycle boundaries that simpler pattern matchers miss. The tool is free and has been battle-tested in academic research and real deployments, making it a smart choice before moving to commercial SAST platforms. Skip this if you need IDE integration or false-positive filtering; FlowDroid requires expertise to tune and will drown you in results without careful configuration, which is why it works best as a focused hunting tool rather than a gating control in your build pipeline.
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence
Development teams shipping code with hidden business logic vulnerabilities will find real value in Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence; its Deep Logic Analysis Engine catches authorization flaws and privilege escalation paths that conventional SAST tools treat as non-issues. Commit-level scanning with SCA and secret detection covers the supply chain risk piece (NIST GV.SC) without forcing you into a separate tool sprawl. Skip this if you need remediation automation that rewrites code for you; Flyingduck gives guidance and upgrade paths, not push-button fixes, and the small vendor footprint means you're betting on continued roadmap execution.
FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications.
SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing FlowDroid vs Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence for your static application security testing needs.
FlowDroid: FlowDroid is a context-, flow-, field-, object-sensitive and lifecycle-aware static taint analysis tool for Android applications..
Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence: SAST tool that detects logical flaws and business logic vulnerabilities. built by Flyingduck. Core capabilities include Logical flaw detection in source code, Deep Logic Analysis Engine for business logic vulnerabilities, Commit-level security analysis..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FlowDroid and Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: FlowDroid is Free while Flyingduck Code Security Intelligence is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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