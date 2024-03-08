FlowDroid

Security teams auditing Android applications for data exfiltration vulnerabilities will get real value from FlowDroid's taint analysis, which tracks sensitive data flow across method calls and lifecycle boundaries that simpler pattern matchers miss. The tool is free and has been battle-tested in academic research and real deployments, making it a smart choice before moving to commercial SAST platforms. Skip this if you need IDE integration or false-positive filtering; FlowDroid requires expertise to tune and will drown you in results without careful configuration, which is why it works best as a focused hunting tool rather than a gating control in your build pipeline.