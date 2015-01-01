Flare Threat Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, blogs, and Telegram channels, Leaked credential and stealer log detection, Global search of archived dark web data..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.