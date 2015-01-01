Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Flare Threat Exposure Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Flare. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams without dedicated threat intelligence staff should start here; Flare automates the tedious work of monitoring dark web leaks and credential dumps that your competitors are already exploiting. The platform's automated credential revocation through Entra ID integration and Threat Flow AI for intelligence aggregation mean you're not paying analysts to manually hunt and correlate exposures across forums and marketplaces. Skip this if your organization has the budget and headcount for a dedicated threat intel team that prefers manual hunting and custom ingestion workflows; Flare is built for triage speed and integration depth, not research flexibility.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Flare Threat Exposure Management vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Flare Threat Exposure Management: Threat exposure mgmt platform monitoring dark web, clear web for leaked creds. built by Flare. Core capabilities include Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, blogs, and Telegram channels, Leaked credential and stealer log detection, Global search of archived dark web data..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Flare Threat Exposure Management differentiates with Dark web and clear web monitoring across forums, marketplaces, blogs, and Telegram channels, Leaked credential and stealer log detection, Global search of archived dark web data. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Flare Threat Exposure Management is developed by Flare. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Flare Threat Exposure Management integrates with Microsoft Entra ID, SIEM platforms, TIP platforms, SOAR platforms. Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Flare Threat Exposure Management and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: Flare Threat Exposure Management is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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