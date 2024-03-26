Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Socket is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Socket. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
Development teams and AppSec leads shipping npm or PyPI dependencies need Socket to catch malicious packages before they land in production, since it detects behavioral patterns like data exfiltration and RCE that static analysis misses. The tool's real-time blocking during the window before registry removal gives you protection when the threat is still live and most dangerous, and its coverage across GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.RA risk assessment reflects actual supply chain hardening. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on compiled languages or Java ecosystems where your attack surface is fundamentally different.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
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Common questions about comparing Fix Lockfile Integrity vs Socket for your software composition analysis needs.
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fix Lockfile Integrity and Socket serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Fix Lockfile Integrity is Free while Socket is Commercial, Fix Lockfile Integrity is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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