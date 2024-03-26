Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. Snyk Open Source is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Snyk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
Development teams and AppSec leaders who need vulnerabilities fixed, not just found, should start with Snyk Open Source; its one-click remediation pull requests with automated upgrades actually get merged, unlike reports that sit in backlogs. The tool covers the full supply chain attack surface through IDE scanning, CI/CD gates, and production monitoring, and its Risk Score reachability analysis cuts noise by deprioritizing unfixable vulnerabilities. Teams already heavy on static analysis or container scanning may find the open source focus redundant, and larger enterprises standardizing on a single vendor SBOM platform should evaluate whether Snyk's point-solution approach fits their consolidation goals.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Fix Lockfile Integrity vs Snyk Open Source for your software composition analysis needs.
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
Snyk Open Source: SCA tool that finds, prioritizes, and fixes open source vulnerabilities. built by Snyk. Core capabilities include Software composition analysis for open source dependencies and transitive dependencies, Risk-based prioritization using Risk Score with reachability, exploit maturity, EPSS/CVSS evaluation, Automated vulnerability fixes via one-click pull requests with upgrades and patches..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fix Lockfile Integrity and Snyk Open Source serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Key differences: Fix Lockfile Integrity is Free while Snyk Open Source is Commercial, Fix Lockfile Integrity is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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