Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fix Lockfile Integrity is a free software composition analysis tool. npm-scan is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Development teams managing Node.js or Python dependencies will find value in Fix Lockfile Integrity if sha1 hash collisions in lock files create audit friction in your supply chain verification workflow. The tool addresses a real gap: reverting weak sha1 checksums to sha512 closes a known vector that most dependency managers leave unpatched by default. Skip this if your lock files are already enforced through signed commits or if you need broader lockfile validation beyond hash algorithm upgrades; this tool does one thing narrowly.
Developer-led security teams maintaining Node.js applications want npm-scan because it requires zero configuration and runs offline, catching vulnerabilities in your installed packages without shipping dependency data to external services. The heuristic approach means you get fast local scanning without the typical SCA vendor's network latency, and the zero-dollar price removes procurement friction for teams already skeptical of security tooling. Skip this if your organization needs supply chain attestation, SBOM generation, or integration with your existing vulnerability management platform; npm-scan is deliberately narrow, built for developers who need quick answers about what they've already installed.
Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security.
An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages.
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Common questions about comparing Fix Lockfile Integrity vs npm-scan for your software composition analysis needs.
Fix Lockfile Integrity: Reverts sha1 integrity back to sha512 in lock files for enhanced security..
npm-scan: An extensible, heuristic-based vulnerability scanning tool for installed npm packages..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fix Lockfile Integrity and npm-scan serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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