FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..

ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.