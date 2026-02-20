Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. ORDR AI Protect for Security is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ordr. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Security teams managing mixed IT, IoT, and OT environments will get the most from ORDR AI Protect for Security because it actually discovers and classifies unmanaged devices that traditional asset tools miss, then surfaces control gaps like missing EDR agents in a single inventory. The platform covers five of six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including the critical ID.AM and ID.RA areas, with automated workflows that let you act on findings instead of just reporting them. Skip this if your environment is primarily managed IT devices on standard endpoints; ORDR's design assumes you're swimming in heterogeneous hardware that your CMDB doesn't know about.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT
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Common questions about comparing FirstWave Open-AudIT vs ORDR AI Protect for Security for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
ORDR AI Protect for Security: Asset discovery and vulnerability mgmt platform for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT. built by Ordr. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FirstWave Open-AudIT differentiates with Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management. ORDR AI Protect for Security differentiates with Automated asset discovery and inventory for IT, IoT, OT, and IoMT devices, Real-time asset data consolidation and normalization, Unmanaged device identification and classification.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. ORDR AI Protect for Security is developed by Ordr. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FirstWave Open-AudIT integrates with MySQL. ORDR AI Protect for Security integrates with ITSM, SIEM, SOC, CMDB. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
FirstWave Open-AudIT and ORDR AI Protect for Security serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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