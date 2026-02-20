Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FirstWave Cloud Technology. MeerCAT-Pro is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Secure Decisions. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs without dedicated asset management infrastructure should run Open-AudIT first; its agentless discovery requires zero endpoint overhead and maps your entire network inventory in days, not months. The tool covers ID.AM and DE.CM effectively with 50+ built-in compliance reports and distributed collector support across subnets, giving you baseline visibility cheaply. Skip this if you need vulnerability scanning or incident response integration; Open-AudIT is pure discovery and asset tracking, not a platform that connects to your SIEM or threat intel feeds.
Mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for wireless security posture will find MeerCAT-Pro's strength in asset discovery and location tracking; the GIS-based visualization turns wireless inventory from a spreadsheet problem into something you can actually act on across multiple sites. On-premises deployment and native integrations with Kismet and Wireshark mean it fits cleanly into existing detection workflows without forcing new tooling. Skip this if your wireless footprint is minimal or if you need detection-to-response automation; MeerCAT-Pro prioritizes the Identify and Detect phases of NIST CSF but leaves the incident response half to you.
Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking.
GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment.
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Common questions about comparing FirstWave Open-AudIT vs MeerCAT-Pro for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FirstWave Open-AudIT: Agentless network discovery and IT asset auditing tool with config tracking. built by FirstWave Cloud Technology. Core capabilities include Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management..
MeerCAT-Pro: GIS-based visual analytics tool for wireless security risk assessment. built by Secure Decisions. Core capabilities include GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FirstWave Open-AudIT differentiates with Agentless network device discovery via configurable discovery profiles, Device configuration storage and change tracking, Software license inventory and management. MeerCAT-Pro differentiates with GIS-based geographic visualization of wireless devices and network topology, Detection and tracking of rogue and unauthorized wireless devices, RF channel usage and heatmap visualization.
FirstWave Open-AudIT is developed by FirstWave Cloud Technology. MeerCAT-Pro is developed by Secure Decisions. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FirstWave Open-AudIT integrates with MySQL. MeerCAT-Pro integrates with Kismet, Flying Squirrel, AirPcap, libpcap, Wireshark and 2 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
FirstWave Open-AudIT and MeerCAT-Pro serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Discovery. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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