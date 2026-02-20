FireTail Centralized AI Logging: Aggregates & analyzes LLM logs from multiple AI providers for security & governance. built by FireTail. Core capabilities include Centralized log aggregation from multiple LLM providers into a single platform, Log normalization into a standardized format across providers, Captures prompts, responses, token usage, errors, and metadata..

Resistant Documents: AI-powered document fraud detection for PDFs and images in under 20s. built by Resistant AI. Core capabilities include Detection of fake, tampered, and AI-generated documents, Support for PDF and image file formats, Documents from any country supported..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.