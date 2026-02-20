FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI: Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems..

Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..

Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.