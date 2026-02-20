FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by FireTail. Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS is a commercial shadow it discovery tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best shadow it discovery fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI
Security teams drowning in unvetted AI adoption will find FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI essential because it's the only tool that catches AI usage across all three attack surfaces: browser, code repositories, and cloud infrastructure simultaneously. The real value is in real-time prompt and response logging paired with AI-specific risk scoring against OWASP LLM Top 10, which means you're not guessing about what data left your organization. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet seen employees shipping LLMs into production or if you need CSPM or IaC scanning alongside shadow AI detection; FireTail is deliberately narrow.
Security teams drowning in shadow SaaS sprawl need Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS because it actually stops unauthorized apps at the browser level instead of just cataloging them after the fact. The tool correlates signals across browser, email, and identity provider logs to build a real inventory fast, then enforces access control immediately through one-click blocking tied to your existing IdP. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 SaaS apps or if you need deep behavioral analytics on users within those apps; Obsidian focuses on discovery and access gates, not activity monitoring inside approved systems.
Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud.
Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk.
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Common questions about comparing FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI vs Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS for your shadow it discovery needs.
FireTail AI Security - Eliminate Shadow AI: Detects and inventories unauthorized AI tool usage across browser, code, and cloud. built by FireTail. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Browser plugin-based monitoring of employee AI tool interactions, capturing prompts, responses, and data exposure, Automated scanning of codebases for LLM API calls and agentic AI framework usage, Detection of AI usage in cloud workflows, serverless functions, and backend systems..
Obsidian Security Shadow SaaS: Discovers and controls unmanaged shadow SaaS apps to reduce data exposure risk. built by Obsidian Security. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Shadow SaaS app discovery via browser, email, and IdP signal correlation, Complete SaaS application inventory generation, User activity and risk context for discovered apps..
Both serve the Shadow IT Discovery market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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