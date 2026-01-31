Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. runZero Exposure Management Platform is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by runzero. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
runZero Exposure Management Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in asset sprawl across IT, OT, and cloud will move faster with runZero Exposure Management Platform because its agentless dual-scan approach surfaces assets competitors miss in weeks instead of months. The platform covers all four relevant NIST CSF 2.0 areas,particularly strong in asset discovery and continuous monitoring,and its fingerprinting accuracy cuts false positives that waste your triage time. Skip this if you need deep vulnerability remediation workflows or tight integration with your existing SOAR; runZero owns discovery and prioritization, not remediation orchestration.
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection
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Common questions about comparing FireMon Cyber Asset Management vs runZero Exposure Management Platform for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection. runZero Exposure Management Platform differentiates with Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. runZero Exposure Management Platform is developed by runzero. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management and runZero Exposure Management Platform serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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