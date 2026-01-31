FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..

runZero Exposure Management Platform: Exposure management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability detection. built by runzero. Core capabilities include Active scanning for asset discovery, Passive network discovery, Advanced fingerprinting for asset identification..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.