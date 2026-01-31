Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Infoblox. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights
Mid-market and enterprise teams with hybrid cloud infrastructure will value Infoblox Universal Asset Insights most for surfacing the assets security teams don't know exist, particularly zombie devices and unregistered IoT/OT endpoints that create blind spots. The tool's DNS and DHCP integration means you're discovering assets through network behavior rather than agent-dependent scanning, catching things that hide from traditional vulnerability management tools. Skip this if your environment is single-cloud or mostly SaaS; the real payoff comes when you're managing on-premises legacy systems alongside AWS and Azure simultaneously.
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments
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Common questions about comparing FireMon Cyber Asset Management vs Infoblox Universal Asset Insights for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
Infoblox Universal Asset Insights: Automates asset discovery & analysis across hybrid/multi-cloud environments. built by Infoblox. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights differentiates with Automated asset discovery across hybrid and multi-cloud environments, Centralized asset inventory with contextual information, DNS and DHCP data integration with IPAM.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. Infoblox Universal Asset Insights is developed by Infoblox. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management and Infoblox Universal Asset Insights serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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