FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..

Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.