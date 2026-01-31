Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by FireMon. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Forward Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
FireMon Cyber Asset Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure need FireMon Cyber Asset Management to close the asset visibility gap that tools like ServiceNow and Qualys leave open. Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection catches rogue endpoints, unauthorized cloud instances, and OT/IoT devices that traditional CMDB tools miss, directly strengthening NIST ID.AM and DE.CM coverage. Skip this if your environment is purely cloud-native SaaS or you're looking for a unified risk scoring engine; FireMon is a discovery and mapping specialist, not a remediation platform.
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in fragmented network telemetry will get the most from Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence because it actually connects security findings to network context instead of leaving you to manually correlate alerts across tools. The platform covers three NIST CSF 2.0 functions,continuous monitoring, asset management, and infrastructure resilience,which means you're not just seeing what's happening on the network, you're understanding why it matters to your risk posture. Skip this if your network team refuses to share data with security; Forward Networks only works when ops, cloud, compliance, and security agree to look at the same source of truth.
Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks
Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams.
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Common questions about comparing FireMon Cyber Asset Management vs Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management: Asset discovery and visibility platform for hybrid and multi-cloud networks. built by FireMon. Core capabilities include Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection..
Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence: Platform providing contextualized network data insights for security and ops teams. built by Forward Networks. Core capabilities include Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management differentiates with Real-time Layer 2 and Layer 3 device detection, Logical and physical device location mapping, Cloud, virtual, physical, SDN, endpoint, OT, and IoT device detection. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence differentiates with Cross-team network data access for security, cloud, compliance, application, and network ops teams, Contextual enrichment of network data for actionable insights, Network agility enablement.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management is developed by FireMon. Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence is developed by Forward Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FireMon Cyber Asset Management and Forward Networks Network Data Intelligence serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Network Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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