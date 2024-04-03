Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. SpiderFoot is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Security teams tasked with mapping their external attack surface on a shoestring budget should start with SpiderFoot; its free tier and 16,981 GitHub stars mean you get legitimate OSINT automation without vendor lock-in or seat licensing. The tool excels at reconnaissance and passive data collection, letting small to mid-market teams discover exposed assets and third-party risks they didn't know existed. Skip this if your team needs active vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; SpiderFoot is reconnaissance fuel, not a vulnerability management platform.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot.
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Common questions about comparing Findomain vs SpiderFoot for your external attack surface management needs.
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
SpiderFoot: Automate OSINT for threat intelligence and attack surface mapping with SpiderFoot..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. SpiderFoot is open-source with 16,981 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Findomain and SpiderFoot serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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