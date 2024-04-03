Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. python-builtwith is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Reconnaissance teams and security researchers who need programmatic access to technology stacks across target domains will get the most from python-builtwith; it's a lightweight wrapper around BuiltWith's API that cuts out manual lookups and scales to hundreds of asset queries in minutes. The tool sits directly in your NIST Identify function, feeding asset inventory and software bill of materials data that manual reconnaissance cannot match at speed. Skip this if you need real-time continuous monitoring or automatic alerting on tech stack changes; python-builtwith is a pull-based client, not a push-based watcher, and the 35 GitHub stars reflect its narrow, specialized use case.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data.
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Common questions about comparing Findomain vs python-builtwith for your external attack surface management needs.
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
python-builtwith: A Python API client for BuiltWith that enables programmatic access to website technology profiling and reconnaissance data..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Findomain and python-builtwith serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint, Reconnaissance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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