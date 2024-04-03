Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. OWASP Amass is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Security teams building external attack surface inventories on tight budgets should start with OWASP Amass; it maps networks and discovers assets using open-source intelligence faster than manual reconnaissance and costs nothing to deploy. The tool's 14,260 GitHub stars reflect sustained community validation across Fortune 500 deployments. Skip Amass if you need managed threat intelligence feeds, API integrations with your existing EASM platform, or hands-off automation; it requires manual tuning and operator skill to extract signal from the noise it generates.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques.
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Common questions about comparing Findomain vs OWASP Amass for your external attack surface management needs.
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
OWASP Amass: Performs network mapping of attack surfaces and external asset discovery using open source information gathering and active reconnaissance techniques..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. OWASP Amass is open-source with 14,260 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Findomain and OWASP Amass serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Osint. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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