Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. massdns is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Penetration testers and security researchers running subdomain enumeration campaigns will get the most from massdns; its multi-threaded stub resolver processes 350,000+ queries per second, making it the fastest option for bulk DNS reconnaissance at scale. The 3,417 GitHub stars reflect actual adoption in red teams, and the free pricing means zero friction for integration into custom reconnaissance pipelines. Skip this if your team needs a managed, point-and-click subdomain discovery tool; massdns requires command-line comfort and assumes you're building automation around raw DNS data.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)
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Common questions about comparing Findomain vs massdns for your external attack surface management needs.
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
massdns: A high-performance DNS stub resolver for bulk lookups and reconnaissance (subdomain enumeration)..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. massdns is open-source with 3,417 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Findomain and massdns serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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