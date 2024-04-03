Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. Majestic Million is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
Competitive intelligence teams and threat researchers mapping attacker infrastructure will find Majestic Million's free access to the top one million websites ranked by referring subnet topology invaluable for understanding which domains carry outsized influence in the threat ecosystem. The dataset has been public since 2012 and powers reconnaissance workflows across security firms and bug bounty platforms. This is not a replacement for active scanning or vulnerability assessment; it's a passive reference layer for prioritizing which internet properties matter most when you're building your external attack surface inventory.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
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Common questions about comparing Findomain vs Majestic Million for your external attack surface management needs.
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
Majestic Million: Explore the top million websites, ranked by referring subnets, and gain insights into online influence and popularity..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Findomain and Majestic Million serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Osint. Key differences: Findomain is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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