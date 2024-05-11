Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
findom-xss is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Yara-Scanner is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines will get immediate value from findom-xss because it catches DOM-based XSS in JavaScript without the false positives that plague static analysis tools. The 818 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you can integrate it into every build in minutes, no procurement cycle. Skip this if your codebase is primarily server-side rendering or you need detection across the full attack surface; findom-xss is deliberately narrow, scanning only client-side DOM vulnerabilities.
Burp Suite users who need to hunt for application-specific signatures and malware patterns in intercepted traffic should reach for Yara-Scanner; it's the only free extension that lets you write and deploy custom Yara rules directly against your proxy traffic without leaving the tool. The 48 GitHub stars and active Python codebase signal a small but committed user base. Skip this if your team lacks Yara rule expertise or if you need vendor-maintained detection logic; you'll spend more time writing rules than scanning.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules.
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Common questions about comparing findom-xss vs Yara-Scanner for your dynamic application security testing needs.
findom-xss: A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Yara-Scanner: A Python-based Burp Suite extension that integrates Yara scanning capabilities for detecting patterns and signatures in web application traffic using custom Yara rules..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
findom-xss and Yara-Scanner serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover Scanner. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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