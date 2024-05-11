findom-xss

Frontend developers and AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines will get immediate value from findom-xss because it catches DOM-based XSS in JavaScript without the false positives that plague static analysis tools. The 818 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you can integrate it into every build in minutes, no procurement cycle. Skip this if your codebase is primarily server-side rendering or you need detection across the full attack surface; findom-xss is deliberately narrow, scanning only client-side DOM vulnerabilities.