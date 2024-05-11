Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
findom-xss is a free dynamic application security testing tool. Halo Security Application Scanning is a commercial dynamic application security testing tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best dynamic application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Frontend developers and AppSec teams running continuous integration pipelines will get immediate value from findom-xss because it catches DOM-based XSS in JavaScript without the false positives that plague static analysis tools. The 818 GitHub stars and free pricing mean you can integrate it into every build in minutes, no procurement cycle. Skip this if your codebase is primarily server-side rendering or you need detection across the full attack surface; findom-xss is deliberately narrow, scanning only client-side DOM vulnerabilities.
Halo Security Application Scanning
Startups and mid-market teams running lean AppSec programs should start here if you need DAST without the operational overhead. Halo Security Application Scanning detects OWASP Top 10 and SANS CWE Top 25 vulnerabilities in production-safe conditions, agentless, with scheduled scanning and real-time alerts that route to Slack or email; it covers the detection half of the NIST CSF 2.0 picture thoroughly but doesn't touch remediation workflows or threat intelligence integration. Skip this if you're already running a mature AppSec pipeline with tight CI/CD integration requirements or need SAST coverage alongside dynamic testing.
A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner
DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing findom-xss vs Halo Security Application Scanning for your dynamic application security testing needs.
findom-xss: A fast and simple DOM based XSS vulnerability scanner..
Halo Security Application Scanning: DAST tool for detecting web app vulnerabilities like SQL injection and XSS. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability detection, SQL Injection detection, Cross-Site Scripting (XSS) detection..
Both serve the Dynamic Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
findom-xss is open-source with 818 GitHub stars. Halo Security Application Scanning is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
findom-xss and Halo Security Application Scanning serve similar Dynamic Application Security Testing use cases: both are Dynamic Application Security Testing tools, both cover XSS. Key differences: findom-xss is Free while Halo Security Application Scanning is Commercial, findom-xss is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox