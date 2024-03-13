Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
FestIn is a free external attack surface management tool. Smogcloud is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AppSec and cloud infrastructure teams hunting for S3 misconfigurations tied to their own domains should start with FestIn; it's free, which means you can run it immediately without budget cycles, and the DNS reconnaissance approach catches buckets that simpler bucket-enumeration tools miss. The 230 GitHub stars suggest active maintenance and community validation of the crawling methods. Skip this if your threat model requires continuous monitoring or remediation workflows; FestIn is a point-in-time discovery tool, not a compliance scanner.
AWS security teams managing multiple accounts will find Smogcloud's value in its speed; a Go-based tool discovers internet-facing assets faster than clicking through the console, and the free pricing removes procurement friction for proof-of-concept work. Its 347 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters for tools living in your IaC pipeline. Skip this if you need multi-cloud coverage or deep asset context beyond discovery; Smogcloud is deliberately AWS-only and lightweight on enrichment.
FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques.
A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing FestIn vs Smogcloud for your external attack surface management needs.
FestIn: FestIn discovers open S3 buckets associated with a domain using crawling and DNS reconnaissance techniques..
Smogcloud: A Go-based tool for discovering and inventorying internet-facing AWS assets across single or multiple accounts to help maintain comprehensive cloud attack surface visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
FestIn is open-source with 230 GitHub stars. Smogcloud is open-source with 347 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
FestIn and Smogcloud serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, AWS. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox