Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Upstream Fusion API Security is a commercial api security tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in automotive and transportation need Upstream Fusion API Security because it actually finds the APIs you've forgotten about, then stops attacks against them before your WAF or API gateway sees them. The ML-based behavioral detection covers OWASP API Top 10 threats while the digital twin gives you real transaction context that pure signature tools miss, and the agentic AI for automated response means you're not manually triaging every anomaly. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal, static, and rarely change; the discovery and continuous monitoring overhead won't justify itself for simple architectures.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Upstream Fusion API Security for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Upstream Fusion API Security: API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Upstream Fusion API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Upstream Fusion API Security is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and Upstream Fusion API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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