Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Miggo WAF Copilot is a commercial api security tool by Miggo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Security teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will see the fastest ROI from Miggo WAF Copilot because it automates the WAF rule writing that usually consumes weeks of manual tuning. The tool's autonomous payload generation and one-click deployment against Cloudflare, AWS, Azure, and GCP means you skip the back-and-forth between security and infrastructure; rules land in production same day. Skip this if your WAF is already locked into a vendor ecosystem with mature rule sets and you have dedicated personnel for rule maintenance; Copilot's value is speed and automation, not marginal improvements to existing processes.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Miggo WAF Copilot for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Miggo WAF Copilot: AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Miggo WAF Copilot differentiates with Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Miggo WAF Copilot is developed by Miggo. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and Miggo WAF Copilot serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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