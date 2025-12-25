Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..

Miggo WAF Copilot: AI-powered WAF rule automation for instant vulnerability protection. built by Miggo. Core capabilities include Autonomous vulnerability detection and analysis, Automated payload generation and exploitation testing, AI-powered root cause analysis..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.