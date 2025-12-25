Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is a commercial api security tool by Indusface. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API portfolios will get the most from Indusface AppTrana - API Protection because its discovery engine actually finds shadow and zombie APIs before attackers do, then the 24x7 SOC handles patching within 72 hours instead of leaving your risk team to argue about remediation timelines. The managed service model and autonomous virtual patching cover NIST PR.PS and DE.CM thoroughly, addressing the gap most internal teams struggle with: continuous monitoring without hiring more analysts. Skip this if your APIs are few and stable; AppTrana's value scales with complexity and the organizational friction of coordinating remediation across teams.
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC
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Common questions about comparing Fastly API Security vs Indusface AppTrana - API Protection for your api security needs.
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection differentiates with API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing.
Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Indusface AppTrana - API Protection is developed by Indusface. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Fastly API Security and Indusface AppTrana - API Protection serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection, WAF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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