Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Tracy is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
Development teams integrating security left of the open-source pipeline will find Tracy's value in its ability to catch vulnerabilities before they reach staging. The 562 GitHub stars and free model mean low friction adoption for teams already using open tools; Tracy plugs into CI/CD without licensing overhead. Skip this if your threat model demands runtime protection or if you need the kind of remediation guidance that commercial SAST vendors bake in,Tracy identifies problems but leaves the fix design to you.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications
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Common questions about comparing @fastify/csrf-protection vs Tracy for your static application security testing needs.
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Tracy: A tool for identifying potential security vulnerabilities in web applications..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@fastify/csrf-protection is open-source with 168 GitHub stars. Tracy is open-source with 562 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
@fastify/csrf-protection and Tracy serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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