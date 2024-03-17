Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.

Tracy

Development teams integrating security left of the open-source pipeline will find Tracy's value in its ability to catch vulnerabilities before they reach staging. The 562 GitHub stars and free model mean low friction adoption for teams already using open tools; Tracy plugs into CI/CD without licensing overhead. Skip this if your threat model demands runtime protection or if you need the kind of remediation guidance that commercial SAST vendors bake in,Tracy identifies problems but leaves the fix design to you.