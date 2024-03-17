Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Subresource Integrity (SRI) is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
Frontend teams shipping third-party JavaScript or stylesheets will get the most from Subresource Integrity because it's the only native browser mechanism that catches CDN compromises and supply-chain tampering before code executes. A single cryptographic hash in your HTML tag stops malicious script injection cold, and it costs nothing to implement. Skip this if your threat model doesn't include compromised dependencies or if you're still loading unversioned assets from public CDNs without any integrity checks; SRI only works when you already control your resource URLs.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources.
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Common questions about comparing @fastify/csrf-protection vs Subresource Integrity (SRI) for your static application security testing needs.
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Subresource Integrity (SRI): A security feature to prevent unexpected manipulation of fetched resources..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@fastify/csrf-protection and Subresource Integrity (SRI) serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security. Key differences: @fastify/csrf-protection is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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