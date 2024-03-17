Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.

Nuxt Security

Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.