Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
@fastify/csrf-protection is a free static application security testing tool. Nuxt Security is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Fastify teams building token-based session architectures will find @fastify/csrf-protection valuable because it handles double-submit and signed-token patterns without the overhead of heavier middleware stacks. The plugin integrates directly into Fastify's request lifecycle, avoiding the configuration debt that slows adoption on smaller teams. Skip this if your API is purely stateless or you're already standardized on framework-agnostic CSRF libraries; at 168 GitHub stars, you're betting on a narrowly-scoped tool that won't evolve as fast as the broader Fastify ecosystem.
Nuxt 3 development teams building server-rendered applications will get the most from Nuxt Security because it bakes OWASP protections directly into the framework layer rather than bolting them on as an afterthought. CSP, CSRF, and XSS validation ship as zero-config defaults with 968 GitHub stars backing active maintenance, so you're not betting on a side project. Skip this if your stack isn't Nuxt 3 or if you need runtime monitoring and pentesting; this module handles build-time and request-time controls, not post-deployment breach response.
A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks.
A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection.
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Common questions about comparing @fastify/csrf-protection vs Nuxt Security for your static application security testing needs.
@fastify/csrf-protection: A Fastify plugin that provides utilities and middleware to protect web applications against Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF) attacks..
Nuxt Security: A Nuxt 3 security module that automatically implements OWASP security patterns through HTTP headers, middleware, and various protection mechanisms including CSP, XSS validation, CORS, and CSRF protection..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
@fastify/csrf-protection is open-source with 168 GitHub stars. Nuxt Security is open-source with 968 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
@fastify/csrf-protection and Nuxt Security serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Web Security, Nodejs, CSRF. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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